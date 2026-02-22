Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New Investment in Linde PLC $LIN

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,034,000. Linde accounts for 1.0% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership grew its stake in shares of Linde by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 62 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Linde by 87.8% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 77 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $496.51 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $387.78 and a 52-week high of $498.35. The stock has a market cap of $231.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $446.15 and its 200-day moving average is $448.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.02. Linde had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 20.30%.The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Linde from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $516.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $525.00 target price on Linde in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.20.

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 9,455 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.45, for a total transaction of $4,542,654.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,202.10. The trade was a 29.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

