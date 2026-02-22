Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New Investment in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,376,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth $919,170,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 45.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,587,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $908,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839,447 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 4,090.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,643,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,263 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth about $187,206,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 172.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,304,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEM. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $75.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Newmont from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.88.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $192,108.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,003.24. This trade represents a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beat expectations: Q4 EPS of $2.52 and revenue of $6.82B topped estimates, driven by higher realized gold prices and margin expansion.

Record free cash flow and strong profitability in 2025 supported balance sheet and capital flexibility — a reason some investors remain constructive.

Dividend increase: the company raised the quarterly payout to $0.26 (4% increase), signaling continued shareholder returns.

Mineral reserves declined to 118.2M attributable gold ounces at year‑end 2025 versus 134.1M in 2024 — management attributes the drop mainly to divestments rather than operating shortfalls.

Analyst framing remains mixed-to-favorable: many firms still rate NEM buy/outperform and Zacks highlights it as a strong growth stock based on style scores, leaving upside potential for longer‑term investors.

2026 guidance disappointed: management forecast ~5.3M oz attributable gold production (below 2025), AISC around ~$1,680/oz and sizable sustaining/development capital spending — the softer outlook is the main near‑term headwind.

"Sell‑the‑news" reaction: after the strong quarter, investors focused on the muted 2026 outlook and the stock pulled back as a result.

Analyst/pricing moves and insider/institutional flows: BMO trimmed its price target (from $145 to $140) and filings show notable insider sales and large institutional reallocations (some big holders reduced positions), which likely added selling pressure.

Median analyst targets and positioning: recent medians/targets (Quiver/other services) show some targets below the current price, reinforcing mixed near‑term sentiment.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $122.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.15. Newmont Corporation has a 1 year low of $41.23 and a 1 year high of $134.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.65%.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

