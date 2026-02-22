Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ameren Corporation $AEE

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 61,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,322,000. Ameren makes up approximately 0.9% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,582,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,417,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,457 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ameren by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,717,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,317,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,242,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after purchasing an additional 192,808 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,223,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,673,000 after buying an additional 179,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ameren by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,090,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,936,000 after buying an additional 432,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of AEE opened at $110.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.66. Ameren Corporation has a 52 week low of $91.77 and a 52 week high of $112.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.90 and a 200-day moving average of $102.45.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 16.55%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, insider Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $673,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 193,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,002,673.60. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $116.00 price target on shares of Ameren in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho set a $117.00 target price on Ameren in a report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ameren from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren’s core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

Recommended Stories

