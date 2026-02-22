Advisors Preferred LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF $CWB

Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,590 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF makes up about 1.4% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $9,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $94.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.57 and a 200 day moving average of $90.52. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $96.17.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0862 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Convertible Bond >$500MM Index (the Index), the Fund employs a sampling strategy, which means that the Fund is not required to purchase all of the securities represented in the Index.

