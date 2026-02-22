Advisors Preferred LLC Sells 417,835 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Advisors Preferred LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 417,835 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 212,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 113,663 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.4% in the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $97.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $97.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.312 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.

