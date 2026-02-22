Advisors Preferred LLC Sells 42,180 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Advisors Preferred LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,180 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,586,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,496,000 after buying an additional 1,016,721 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,106,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,327,000 after acquiring an additional 461,305 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,071,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,606,000 after acquiring an additional 677,443 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,852,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,912,000 after purchasing an additional 289,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,977,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,552,000 after purchasing an additional 46,420 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

BIV opened at $78.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.05. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.44 and a twelve month high of $78.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2738 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities between 5 and 10 years and are publicly issued.

Featured Articles

