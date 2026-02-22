Advisors Preferred LLC Takes $4.28 Million Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF $PCY

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 197,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 139.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 16,642 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 16,745 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 528.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 59,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a $0.1084 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. This is a boost from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

