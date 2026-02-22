Alexander Matturri, Jr. Sells 1,500 Shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) Director Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.36, for a total transaction of $428,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,598.96. This trade represents a 23.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $288.68 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.88 and a 1-year high of $288.68. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 112.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 27.64%.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital set a $317.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,878,000 after buying an additional 120,021 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,854,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,185,000 after acquiring an additional 390,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,469,000 after acquiring an additional 101,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,987,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,940,000 after purchasing an additional 65,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,482,000 after purchasing an additional 155,333 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ: CBOE) is a global market infrastructure company that operates a family of exchanges and trading venues across listed derivatives, cash equities and foreign exchange. Its product suite includes options and futures markets, multiple U.S. equities exchanges, a derivatives exchange for volatility and other products, proprietary benchmark indexes (notably the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX), market data and analytics, and trading technology and connectivity services. Cboe also provides market-access and order-routing tools used by broker-dealers, institutional investors and professional traders.

The company traces its roots to the Chicago Board Options Exchange, which was established in 1973 to create a centralized market for listed options; over the years the business expanded through organic growth and strategic acquisitions to become a multi-asset, multi-venue operator.

