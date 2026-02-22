Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their target price on Ambiq Micro from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambiq Micro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

NYSE:AMBQ opened at $29.70 on Friday. Ambiq Micro has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $51.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.86 million and a PE ratio of -1.50.

In related news, CTO Scott Mclean Hanson sold 10,000 shares of Ambiq Micro stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 122,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,807,358. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph A. Tautges sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $241,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 48,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,126. This trade represents a 13.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in Ambiq Micro in the third quarter worth approximately $20,474,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambiq Micro in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,050,000. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ambiq Micro during the 3rd quarter worth $11,818,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambiq Micro during the third quarter worth $9,210,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Ambiq Micro by 2,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 307,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after buying an additional 295,927 shares during the last quarter.

Ambiq Micro (NYSE: AMBQ) is a semiconductor company specializing in the design and development of ultra-low-power microcontroller units (MCUs) and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). The company’s core technology leverages sub-threshold voltage operation to dramatically reduce energy consumption, enabling extended battery life in a broad range of portable and always-on devices. Ambiq’s products are particularly well suited for applications where power efficiency is critical, such as wearable electronics, IoT sensors, medical monitoring equipment, and industrial automation systems.

The company’s flagship product family, the Apollo series of MCUs, offers multi-core architectures, integrated wireless connectivity options, and advanced security features.

