American Financial Group, Inc. $AFG Stock Position Raised by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AFG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A&I Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered American Financial Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Financial Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $130.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.39. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.73 and a fifty-two week high of $150.02.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.96%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: AFG) is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. Through its flagship subsidiary, Great American Insurance Company, the firm underwrites a broad range of specialty insurance products for commercial and industrial clients, including inland marine, excess and surplus lines, executive liability, and environmental liability coverage. In addition, American Financial Group offers supplemental accident and health insurance and assumes reinsurance risks from other insurers, helping to diversify its underwriting portfolio.

The company traces its roots to 1946, when it was founded by Carl Lindner, Sr.

Further Reading

