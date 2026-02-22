AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $245.00 price objective on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Melius Research set a $235.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $233.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $145.02 and a 12 month high of $239.94.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 28,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.76, for a total transaction of $5,727,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total transaction of $1,309,859.40. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,885.80. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,088 shares of company stock valued at $27,212,340. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 129.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple near-term EPS estimates for AMETEK, increasing Q1–Q4 2026 quarter forecasts (Q1 to $1.89, Q2 to $1.96, Q3 to $1.99, Q4 to $2.12) and pushing FY2026 to $7.97 — above recent consensus — implying better-than-expected near-term earnings momentum. MarketBeat AMETEK coverage

Zacks Research raised multiple near-term EPS estimates for AMETEK, increasing Q1–Q4 2026 quarter forecasts (Q1 to $1.89, Q2 to $1.96, Q3 to $1.99, Q4 to $2.12) and pushing FY2026 to $7.97 — above recent consensus — implying better-than-expected near-term earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also bumped 2027–2028 forecasts (FY2027 to $8.42 from $8.23; FY2028 to $9.14) and lifted several 2027 quarterly estimates (Q1–Q4 2027), signaling an improved multi-year earnings trajectory that supports valuation expansion for a stock trading at a premium multiple. MarketBeat AMETEK coverage

Zacks also bumped 2027–2028 forecasts (FY2027 to $8.42 from $8.23; FY2028 to $9.14) and lifted several 2027 quarterly estimates (Q1–Q4 2027), signaling an improved multi-year earnings trajectory that supports valuation expansion for a stock trading at a premium multiple. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation context: a recent Benzinga piece providing P/E ratio insights may be useful for investors assessing whether the upgraded earnings justify AMETEK’s current premium multiple. P/E Ratio Insights for AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

