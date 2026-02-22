Ares Management Corporation $ARES Stock Holdings Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,954 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $9,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ares Management alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 2.4% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 107,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 66,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 17.6% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, Director Ashish Bhutani bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.61 per share, with a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 34,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,729.31. The trade was a 41.54% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 186,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $28,441,591.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 290,997 shares in the company, valued at $44,449,791.75. This represents a 39.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 590,000 shares of company stock worth $90,653,808 in the last quarter. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ARES. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $178.00 price objective on Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Ares Management from $189.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $224.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $222.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARES

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES opened at $123.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.54. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.91, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Ares Management Corporation has a one year low of $110.63 and a one year high of $195.26.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.26). Ares Management had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 265.09%.

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment solutions across credit, private equity and real estate. The firm originates and manages capital across a range of strategies including direct lending, syndicated and special situations credit, private equity buyouts and growth investments, and real estate equity and debt. Ares serves institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high‑net‑worth clients through both commingled funds and bespoke managed account structures.

Within credit, Ares offers strategies spanning leveraged loans, structured credit, opportunistic and distressed debt, and specialty finance, with an emphasis on underwriting, portfolio construction and active asset management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.