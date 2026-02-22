Aurora Investment Counsel Buys Shares of 66,627 Five9, Inc. $FIVN

Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 66,627 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.

Get Five9 alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 8.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 40,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Five9 in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Five9 by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 23,548 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Five9

Here are the key news stories impacting Five9 this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

Five9 Trading Up 12.5%

In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 10,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $221,720.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 94,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,811.94. The trade was a 10.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tiffany N. Meriweather sold 6,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $139,438.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 212,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,316,764.10. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,339 shares of company stock worth $1,330,186. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FIVN stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $49.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Five9 had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $300.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Five9 has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.950 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9 declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Five9 from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Five9 from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Five9

Five9 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.