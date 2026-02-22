BTIG Research Cuts TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Price Target to $237.00

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $250.00 to $237.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research lowered TKO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 target price on TKO Group in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on TKO Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TKO Group

TKO Group Stock Up 1.1%

TKO Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $211.02 on Thursday. TKO Group has a 1-year low of $133.07 and a 1-year high of $218.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.85 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nick Khan sold 37,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.01, for a total value of $7,635,074.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 122,868 shares in the company, valued at $25,066,300.68. This trade represents a 23.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 14,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total transaction of $2,820,299.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,970.62. This trade represents a 86.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,840 shares of company stock worth $34,231,966. Insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TKO Group by 840.0% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in TKO Group by 1,360.0% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO’s core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.