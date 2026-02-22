Centene Corporation $CNC Stock Position Boosted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,301 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Centene during the second quarter worth approximately $1,435,997,000. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at $50,487,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene during the second quarter valued at about $65,105,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,396,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,768,000 after acquiring an additional 869,706 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in Centene by 102.5% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,471,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,521,000 after acquiring an additional 744,926 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $66.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.94.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.41 billion. Centene had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Centene has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $47.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays set a $44.00 price target on shares of Centene and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Centene from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Centene from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that specializes in providing services to government-sponsored and national health programs. The company primarily acts as a managed care organization, delivering healthcare coverage and administering benefits for Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Medicare Advantage, and individual marketplace plans. Centene also contracts with federal and state agencies to manage specialty care programs and community-based services for vulnerable populations.

Centene’s offerings extend beyond traditional insurance to include a range of specialty and support services.

