Channing Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN

Channing Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 505,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,579 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $10,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,787,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,872 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,793,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,830,000 after purchasing an additional 76,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $478,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 167,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,250. The trade was a 15.17% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen acquired 6,950 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.64 per share, for a total transaction of $150,398.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 124,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,402.12. The trade was a 5.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 43,450 shares of company stock worth $937,883 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.89.

ELAN stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $26.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 416.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco’s portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

