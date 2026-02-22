Channing Capital Management LLC Has $101.34 Million Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. $AMG

Channing Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,427 shares during the period. Affiliated Managers Group comprises about 2.7% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $101,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 41.9% in the third quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $295.00 target price on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.14.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 10.8%

AMG stock opened at $287.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.22 and a twelve month high of $334.78. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $305.75 and a 200-day moving average of $264.54.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The asset manager reported $9.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.75 by $0.73. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 34.55%.The firm had revenue of $556.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.17%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc (NYSE: AMG) is a global asset management holding company that partners with boutique investment firms. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, AMG invests in and collaborates with independent investment managers to foster growth while preserving their entrepreneurial culture. Through equity stakes and strategic support, the company aims to enhance its affiliates’ distribution capabilities, operational infrastructure and access to capital.

The company’s core business activities include providing capital solutions, distribution services and operational support to affiliated investment firms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.