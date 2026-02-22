Channing Capital Management LLC Has $12.16 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.8%

Texas Instruments stock opened at $219.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.71 and a 200-day moving average of $185.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $231.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 12,921 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $2,973,122.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 45,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,480,364.70. This trade represents a 22.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 64,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.74, for a total value of $14,244,793.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 92,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,429,487. This trade represents a 41.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 124,274 shares of company stock valued at $27,153,612 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Texas Instruments from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.92.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

