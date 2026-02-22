Channing Capital Management LLC Has $12.50 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Channing Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE GS opened at $922.03 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.38 and a 12 month high of $984.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $922.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $830.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $276.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.73%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total value of $10,943,868.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 29,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,627,546.94. The trade was a 28.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.75, for a total transaction of $4,492,196.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515,548.75. This represents a 32.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,283 shares of company stock valued at $112,016,033. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $990.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $608.00 to $748.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Autonomous Res cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,047.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $916.86.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

