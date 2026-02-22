Channing Capital Management LLC Purchases 15,396 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,396 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,468,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,270,582,000 after purchasing an additional 611,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,831,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,429,000 after buying an additional 871,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,181,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,346,000 after acquiring an additional 672,983 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 10,676,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,585,000 after acquiring an additional 782,536 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,534,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,297,000 after acquiring an additional 508,394 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price target on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.06.

NYSE PM opened at $183.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $285.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.39. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.11 and a twelve month high of $190.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.09.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 130.95% and a net margin of 12.09%.The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.88%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

