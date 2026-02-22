Channing Capital Management LLC Sells 11,078 Shares of Brink’s Company (The) $BCO

Channing Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 822,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,078 shares during the quarter. Brink’s accounts for 2.5% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $96,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,332,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Brink’s by 16.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,256,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,821,000 after buying an additional 175,773 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in Brink’s by 170.1% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 48,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,684,000 after buying an additional 30,635 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s in the second quarter worth $8,842,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 78.3% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 51,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 22,810 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $130.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.14. Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $133.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Brink’s declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Brink’s from $138.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brink’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

In other news, insider Michael E. Sweeney sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $169,451.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,722.50. This represents a 19.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Company (NYSE: BCO) is a global leader in secure logistics and cash management solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services that span armored transportation, cash-in-transit (CIT), ATM services, smart safe solutions, and valuables storage. Through its network of service centers and armored vehicles, Brink’s ensures the safe and efficient movement of currency, precious metals, and other high-value assets for banks, retailers, mints, and government agencies.

Brink’s armored transport operations are complemented by technology-driven cash management offerings, including deposit automation and secure vaulting.

