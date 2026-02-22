Channing Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Timken Company (The) $TKR

Channing Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,117,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,731 shares during the quarter. Timken accounts for 2.2% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $84,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TKR. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Timken by 4,512.5% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Timken by 305.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks nudged up Q4 2027 EPS to $1.52 (from $1.50) — a small upward revision that supports better late‑cycle profitability expectations. Zacks revisions – MarketBeat

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on TKR shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Timken from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer set a $108.00 target price on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.78.

Timken Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $108.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21. Timken Company has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $111.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Timken had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-6.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Timken Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 34.06%.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other Timken news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 15,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $1,283,272.11. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 266,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,630,310.26. This trade represents a 5.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken’s products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken’s portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

