Citigroup Cuts Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target to $185.00

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HRI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Herc from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Herc from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Herc from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HRI

Herc Price Performance

Shares of Herc stock opened at $152.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -848.84, a PEG ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.34. Herc has a twelve month low of $96.18 and a twelve month high of $188.35.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Herc had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 0.02%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Herc will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. Herc’s payout ratio is -1,555.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herc

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRI. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herc by 342.1% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Herc by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Herc during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Key Herc News

Here are the key news stories impacting Herc this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp kept an Overweight rating and a $190 price target and slightly raised its Q4 2026 EPS estimate — that endorsement and target above current levels supports investor optimism. MarketBeat HRI

KeyCorp kept an Overweight rating and a $190 price target and slightly raised its Q4 2026 EPS estimate — that endorsement and target above current levels supports investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: Market coverage noted HRI among stocks trading up today, which can drive short‑term momentum and higher intraday volume. Yahoo Finance: WillScot Mobile Mini, Sterling, Herc…

Market coverage noted HRI among stocks trading up today, which can drive short‑term momentum and higher intraday volume. Neutral Sentiment: Herc presented at Citi’s Global Industrial Tech & Mobility Conference — the transcript increases investor access to management commentary and strategy, which is useful but not an immediate earnings driver. Seeking Alpha transcript

Herc presented at Citi’s Global Industrial Tech & Mobility Conference — the transcript increases investor access to management commentary and strategy, which is useful but not an immediate earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp cut near‑term and full‑year 2026 EPS forecasts (Q1, Q3 and FY reductions) even as it raised Q4 — lower near‑term estimates could pressure expectations if the business mix or seasonality is weaker than hoped. MarketBeat HRI

KeyCorp cut near‑term and full‑year 2026 EPS forecasts (Q1, Q3 and FY reductions) even as it raised Q4 — lower near‑term estimates could pressure expectations if the business mix or seasonality is weaker than hoped. Negative Sentiment: Several brokers trimmed price targets recently (Citigroup to $185 and Robert W. Baird reduced its target as well), signaling some analyst caution despite buy ratings — these cuts temper upside for the stock. Benzinga / Citigroup note AmericanBankingNews: Baird

About Herc

(Get Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRI) operates as a leading equipment rental provider in North America, offering a wide range of machinery and support services to construction, industrial, government and event sectors. The company’s fleet includes aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, material handling solutions, power generation units and specialty tools, enabling clients to scale their operations without the capital expense of ownership. In addition to basic machinery rentals, Herc provides value-added services such as equipment maintenance, on-site safety training and project consulting to help customers optimize productivity and maintain compliance with industry standards.

Founded as part of Hertz Global Holdings, the equipment rental business was spun off as an independent public company in early 2016.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.