Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys Shares of 27,346 MDU Resources Group, Inc. $MDU

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 19.7% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,790,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,523,000 after purchasing an additional 460,180 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth $40,087,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,200,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,674,000 after buying an additional 651,136 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,577,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,095,000 after buying an additional 11,895 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director Charles M. Kelley acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.84 per share, with a total value of $104,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $167,366.04. This trade represents a 164.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDU opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.15%.The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.22%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDU shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

MDU Resources Group, Inc is a diversified energy and services holding company headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota. The company operates through two primary segments: Utilities and Construction Services and Pipelines & Midstream. Serving a broad geographic footprint across the upper Midwest and Pacific Northwest, MDU provides essential energy distribution and infrastructure services to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

The Utilities segment delivers electric and natural gas distribution services in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Kansas, Wisconsin, Michigan and Washington.

