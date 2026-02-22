Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP Holdings Lowered by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc decreased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,478 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.2% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $105.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1 year low of $80.70 and a 1 year high of $106.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.98.

CCEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.71.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a major independent bottler and distributor of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages, operating under a long-standing franchise relationship with The Coca-Cola Company. The business manufactures, bottles, sells and delivers a broad portfolio of global and local beverage brands, including still and sparkling soft drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks and ready-to-drink teas and coffees. Its activities encompass production, packaging, marketing and route-to-market distribution for retail, foodservice, convenience and vending customers.

The company was created through the combination of Coca-Cola European Partners and Coca-Cola Amatil in 2021, bringing together beverage operations across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

