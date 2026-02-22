Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. $CRBP Holdings Raised by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) by 160.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 188,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,005 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $137,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $138,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 333.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 55,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRBP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $7.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $20.56. The firm has a market cap of $130.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.86.

Insider Activity at Corbus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Dominic Smethurst sold 3,285 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $26,575.65. Following the transaction, the insider owned 95,887 shares in the company, valued at $775,725.83. This trade represents a 3.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp sold 30,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $344,132.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,344,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,873,367.66. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,729 shares of company stock worth $390,245. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for rare, life-threatening inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company’s lead investigational therapy, lenabasum, is a synthetic, oral cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) agonist designed to resolve chronic inflammation by harnessing the body’s innate resolution pathways. Corbus operates by advancing small-molecule compounds through preclinical and clinical studies to address unmet medical needs in autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

Lenabasum is currently under evaluation in a Phase 3 clinical trial for diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (dcSSc) and in a Phase 2 study for cystic fibrosis–related inflammation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.