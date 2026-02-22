Darrell George Campbell Sells 6,000 Shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Stock

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) CFO Darrell George Campbell sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $173,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 66,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,684.75. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of SNDR opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.11 and a 12-month high of $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Schneider National had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 1.83%.The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.41%.

Schneider National announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schneider National

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 2,425.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Schneider National by 86.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNDR shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Schneider National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.43.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in North America. The company offers a full spectrum of solutions, including truckload transportation, intermodal services and dedicated logistics. Through these offerings, Schneider supports the movement of goods ranging from dry van freight to refrigerated and flatbed shipments, while also providing customized supply chain management and warehousing capabilities.

Founded in 1935 by Al Schneider as a single-truck operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company has grown into one of the industry’s most recognized carriers.

