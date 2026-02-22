Dover Advisors LLC Takes $414,000 Position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. $AMTM

Dover Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Amentum by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Amentum by 1,517.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amentum by 433.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Amentum Stock Performance

Shares of AMTM stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.32. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.01. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $38.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amentum ( NYSE:AMTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Amentum had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 0.69%.Amentum’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Amentum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMTM shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amentum from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Amentum from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amentum from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Amentum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amentum in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

Amentum Company Profile

Amentum is a government services provider specializing in mission-critical solutions for defense, federal civilian and commercial customers around the globe. The company delivers integrated services that span the full lifecycle of complex programs and facilities, including engineering, program and project management, logistics, operations, maintenance and environmental remediation.

Core offerings include infrastructure support, energy and facilities management, environmental solutions and nuclear services.

