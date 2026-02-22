Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

EXC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Exelon from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp set a $39.00 price target on Exelon in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Exelon stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $49.11.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Exelon by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,504,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,742,000 after buying an additional 2,841,118 shares during the period. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. grew its position in Exelon by 3.6% during the second quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 6,003,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,685,000 after acquiring an additional 208,242 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Exelon by 3.0% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 987,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,441,000 after acquiring an additional 28,443 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter worth about $10,875,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 53,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 25,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company’s businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon’s operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

