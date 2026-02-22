GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,914 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.8% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $42,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 333.3% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 26th. Melius Research set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $276.47 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Argus set a $325.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $264.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $288.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.80.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The company had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 13.15%.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

