HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 14,859 Shares of SiTime Corporation $SITM

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,859 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SiTime worth $9,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 4.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,019,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,158,000 after acquiring an additional 46,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SiTime by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,176,000 after purchasing an additional 32,178 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SiTime by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 736,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,887,000 after purchasing an additional 132,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,918,000 after purchasing an additional 51,063 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 448,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Stock Performance

SITM stock opened at $406.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $372.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.62. SiTime Corporation has a 52-week low of $105.40 and a 52-week high of $446.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.61 and a beta of 2.51.

Insider Transactions at SiTime

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $113.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.91 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 13.13%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.08, for a total value of $904,104.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 97,937 shares in the company, valued at $41,924,870.96. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.08, for a total transaction of $233,803.28. Following the sale, the insider owned 93,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,618,436.12. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 25,278 shares of company stock worth $9,796,580 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $400.00 price target on shares of SiTime in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 target price on SiTime in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SiTime from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of SiTime in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.38.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in silicon timing solutions that leverage micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology as an alternative to traditional quartz crystals. Its portfolio of programmable oscillators, resonators, clock generators, jitter attenuators and network synchronizers addresses precision timekeeping requirements across a wide range of electronic systems. By integrating MEMS resonators with advanced mixed-signal control circuitry, SiTime’s products offer enhanced reliability, resistance to shock and vibration, and a smaller footprint compared with conventional quartz devices.

The company’s timing devices serve diverse end markets, including telecommunications infrastructure, data center and enterprise networking, consumer electronics, automotive systems, industrial automation, and aerospace and defense applications.

