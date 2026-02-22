HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 159,081 Shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF $WCMI

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:WCMI – Free Report) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 516,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,081 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 1.36% of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF worth $8,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Optivise Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF by 360.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 34,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. First Trust WCM International Equity ETF has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $18.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.59 million, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.41.

The First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (WCMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages a portfolio of international equity securities of industry leading companies with positive fundamentals. The fund will hold stock or depositary receipts to obtain exposure and pursue long-term growth. WCMI was launched on Mar 31, 2020 and is issued by First Trust.

