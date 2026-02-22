HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 182,726 Shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF $ARTY

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Free Report) by 1,311.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,726 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF worth $9,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 850,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,872,000 after purchasing an additional 175,854 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 715,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,318,000 after acquiring an additional 373,969 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 320,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 230,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 121,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 50.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 224,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 75,115 shares during the period.

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. iShares Future AI & Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $54.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.61.

The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap. ARTY was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is issued by BlackRock.

