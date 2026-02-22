HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 3,676 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $8,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,862,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 5.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 5.4% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,536,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 17.1% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $662.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.50.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $667.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.08 and a 52 week high of $678.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $608.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $562.81. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $5.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.61. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.85 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

In related news, Director Moats Maria Castanon purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $554.66 per share, for a total transaction of $166,398.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,391.98. This trade represents a 59.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company’s stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

