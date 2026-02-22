HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Position in ResMed Inc. $RMD

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $9,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1,433.3% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RMD opened at $258.99 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.92 and a fifty-two week high of $293.81. The stock has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.16 and a 200-day moving average of $261.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 27.53%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

In other ResMed news, Director Witte Jan De sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $524,025.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,555. This represents a 32.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.31, for a total transaction of $502,620.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 64,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,278,102.63. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,137 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,832. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $305.00 target price on ResMed in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on ResMed from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ResMed from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.27.

ResMed (NYSE: RMD) is a global medical device and cloud-connectivity company focused on improving outcomes for people with sleep-disordered breathing and chronic respiratory conditions. Founded in 1989, the company is headquartered in San Diego, California, and develops, manufactures and distributes a range of devices and software used by patients, clinicians and providers worldwide.

ResMed’s product portfolio centers on noninvasive ventilation and sleep therapy equipment, including continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) and bilevel devices, masks and related accessories for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and other respiratory disorders.

