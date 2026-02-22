HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCLT

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 81,568 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 292.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 185.6% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,115.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCLT stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.86.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3456 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 10+ Year Corporate Index (the Index). This index includes the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility and financial companies, with maturities greater than 10 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.