HighTower Advisors LLC Has $9.07 Million Stock Position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF $BUFB

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,602 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 4.07% of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF worth $9,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BUFB. GWN Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 173,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after buying an additional 24,291 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 134,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 84.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 22,386 shares during the period. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 24,938 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of BUFB stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $230.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.01. Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $37.25.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BUFB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 12 Innovator US Equity Buffer ETFs, which target specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFB was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

