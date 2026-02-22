HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 4,171 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF $VPU

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $9,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 974,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,966,000 after acquiring an additional 52,880 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 178.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 737,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,091,000 after purchasing an additional 472,113 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 645,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,977,000 after purchasing an additional 34,674 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 284,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,315,000 after buying an additional 21,735 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $200.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $154.00 and a 12-month high of $203.50.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of those companies considered electric, gas, or water utilities, or companies that operate as independent producers and/or distributors of power.

