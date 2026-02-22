HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF $TCAF

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 253,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,335 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $9,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,956,000 after acquiring an additional 22,508 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 231,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 23,571 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 221,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares during the period.

TCAF opened at $37.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.86. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $39.34.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

