HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 10,813 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,813 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $9,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 397.8% during the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $64,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $254.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $171.51 and a 1 year high of $262.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years. MTUM was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.