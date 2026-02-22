HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 6,114,404 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 98.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,114,404 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $8,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 235.3% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $7,026,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 402,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,704,117.25. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,565 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $345,736.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 165,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,251,941.94. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,027,422 shares of company stock worth $127,060,208. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. B. Riley Financial raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Airbnb from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $127.89 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.88 and a 12-month high of $154.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 20.51%.The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

