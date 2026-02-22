Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HUN. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Huntsman from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.41.

Huntsman Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:HUN opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.70.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is -21.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUN. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 56,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,137,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,127 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 599,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth $680,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 12.6% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Huntsman this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company announced a dividend-related action that triggered a sharp short-term rally in earlier trading — this support likely lifted sentiment and helped push shares higher before profit-taking. Read More.

Company announced a dividend-related action that triggered a sharp short-term rally in earlier trading — this support likely lifted sentiment and helped push shares higher before profit-taking. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Alembic Global Advisors upgraded HUN from Hold to Strong-Buy, which can attract buyer interest from income/value investors. Read More.

Alembic Global Advisors upgraded HUN from Hold to Strong-Buy, which can attract buyer interest from income/value investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish write-ups (including a Seeking Alpha piece framing Huntsman as a long-term value opportunity) support a longer-term constructive narrative for value investors who focus on restructuring and dividends. Read More.

Several bullish write-ups (including a Seeking Alpha piece framing Huntsman as a long-term value opportunity) support a longer-term constructive narrative for value investors who focus on restructuring and dividends. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $12 and kept an Equal-Weight rating — a lift to the target but not a bullish stance, so the impact is muted. Read More.

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $12 and kept an Equal-Weight rating — a lift to the target but not a bullish stance, so the impact is muted. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho nudged its price target upward to $9 — an increase but still below the current market price, so it’s neither strongly bullish nor bearish. Read More.

Mizuho nudged its price target upward to $9 — an increase but still below the current market price, so it’s neither strongly bullish nor bearish. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Several news items reference “Huntsman” as a Razer product name (new premium Huntsman mechanical keyboards). These are unrelated to Huntsman Corporation’s chemicals business but may cause headline confusion among casual readers. Read More.

Several news items reference “Huntsman” as a Razer product name (new premium Huntsman mechanical keyboards). These are unrelated to Huntsman Corporation’s chemicals business but may cause headline confusion among casual readers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 2025 earnings call transcript is available for investors; it contains management commentary on restructuring and dividends — useful for due diligence but not a standalone catalyst. Read More.

Full Q4 2025 earnings call transcript is available for investors; it contains management commentary on restructuring and dividends — useful for due diligence but not a standalone catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed EPS expectations (reported a loss per share and declining revenue year-over-year), highlighting margin pressure in the chemicals cycle — this is the main fundamental reason for downside pressure. Read More.

Q4 results missed EPS expectations (reported a loss per share and declining revenue year-over-year), highlighting margin pressure in the chemicals cycle — this is the main fundamental reason for downside pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan downgraded HUN from Overweight to Neutral (despite raising its price target), signaling concern that the recent run-up in the stock may be overextended; downgrades from large brokers often weigh on momentum. Read More.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals with headquarters in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded in 1970 by entrepreneur Jon Huntsman Sr., the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to establish a broad portfolio of products serving diverse end markets. Huntsman maintains a presence in more than 30 countries, operating manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

The company organizes its operations into several core business segments, including Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects.

Further Reading

