Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Sunday.

IRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.35.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE IRT opened at $16.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.87.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 8.60%.The business had revenue of $167.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $857,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 338,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 329.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 268,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 205,869 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 92.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 360,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 173,165 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $581,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that acquires, redevelops and manages multi-family communities. The company focuses on workforce housing, targeting Class A and B garden-style apartments in suburban and urban infill locations. Its core activities include sourcing value-add acquisitions, overseeing property renovations and delivering in-house property management services to optimize rental income and occupancy levels.

Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, Independence Realty Trust maintains a geographically diverse portfolio across several high-growth U.S.

