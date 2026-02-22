Insider Selling: Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) CFO Sells $382,643.04 in Stock

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) CFO Serena Wolfe sold 16,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $382,643.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,094.34. This trade represents a 8.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $23.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.01. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.67 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 15.80%. On average, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.2%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.72%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JonesTrading boosted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $23.25 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Argus raised shares of Annaly Capital Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $23.50) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on NLY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in generating income through investment in mortgage-related assets. The company’s core business activities include the acquisition, financing, and management of a diversified portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and other real estate debt instruments. Annaly seeks to profit from the spread between the interest earned on its mortgage investments and its cost of funds, as well as from capital gains realized through active portfolio management.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in New York City, Annaly has grown to become one of the largest mortgage REITs in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.