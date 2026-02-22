Insider Selling: IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) EVP Sells $3,369,657.98 in Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Erickson sold 5,371 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.38, for a total value of $3,369,657.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,334.34. The trade was a 29.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $635.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.67. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.14 and a 52-week high of $769.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $677.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $669.01.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 69.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

Trending Headlines about IDEXX Laboratories

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Blalock Williams LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $590,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $405,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 14.5% during the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 38,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,315,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,638,000 after purchasing an additional 187,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting IDEXX Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains a tailwind — multiple firms continue to rate IDXX favorably (Jefferies, BTIG, Barclays among others) and the consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with a material above‑current price target consensus. That analyst backdrop can support buying interest. Read More.

Analyst support remains a tailwind — multiple firms continue to rate IDXX favorably (Jefferies, BTIG, Barclays among others) and the consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with a material above‑current price target consensus. That analyst backdrop can support buying interest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company fundamentals: IDXX reported a slight EPS miss (by $0.01) for the most recent quarter but beat on revenue (+14% y/y) and provided FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $14.29–$14.80 — guidance is above many near‑term expectations, which is generally constructive for the stock. Read More.

Company fundamentals: IDXX reported a slight EPS miss (by $0.01) for the most recent quarter but beat on revenue (+14% y/y) and provided FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $14.29–$14.80 — guidance is above many near‑term expectations, which is generally constructive for the stock. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Re‑rating narrative: recent commentary (Conestoga/InsiderMonkey, Yahoo syndicated pieces) argues IDXX shares are re‑rating toward historical averages — this is discussion‑driven and could help multiple investors re‑allocate into the name if the argument gains traction. Read More.

Re‑rating narrative: recent commentary (Conestoga/InsiderMonkey, Yahoo syndicated pieces) argues IDXX shares are re‑rating toward historical averages — this is discussion‑driven and could help multiple investors re‑allocate into the name if the argument gains traction. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Comparisons in the sector: valuation/sector pieces (e.g., Zacks comparing SONVY vs IDXX) may influence relative‑value flows but don’t present new company‑specific catalysts. Read More.

Comparisons in the sector: valuation/sector pieces (e.g., Zacks comparing SONVY vs IDXX) may influence relative‑value flows but don’t present new company‑specific catalysts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data posted for February appears to show zero shares / zero days‑to‑cover (likely a reporting anomaly). That suggests no clear short‑squeeze pressure at present but verify with exchange short‑interest releases.

Short‑interest data posted for February appears to show zero shares / zero days‑to‑cover (likely a reporting anomaly). That suggests no clear short‑squeeze pressure at present but verify with exchange short‑interest releases. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: multiple execs disclosed sizable sales on Feb 17 — Director Sophie Vandebroek sold 1,464 shares (~$628.62 avg) and EVP Michael Erickson sold 5,371 shares (~$627.38 avg). Large insider sales can be read as signal of personal liquidity/positioning and may weigh on near‑term sentiment. Read More. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IDXX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $775.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $830.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $783.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.