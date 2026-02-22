Insider Selling: The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Sells $213,430.00 in Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) Director Daren Shaw sold 1,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.43, for a total transaction of $213,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,063,840.18. This trade represents a 4.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $210.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.17. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.73 and a 52 week high of $216.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 6.80%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.410-7.610 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.45%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,460,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,133,000 after buying an additional 151,792 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,980,000 after buying an additional 44,466 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in The Ensign Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENSG. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial set a $215.00 price target on The Ensign Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $230.00 price objective on The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.60.

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company’s model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

