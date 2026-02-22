Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF $PPA is Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,416 shares during the quarter. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $10,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

PPA opened at $180.62 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $182.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.85.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations. The modified market-cap portfolio is rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted annually. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

