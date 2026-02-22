Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Shares Sold by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 3.5% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $24,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 671.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ QQQM opened at $250.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.17. The stock has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $262.23.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
