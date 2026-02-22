Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Shares Sold by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 3.5% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $24,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 671.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $250.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.17. The stock has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $262.23.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.323 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.