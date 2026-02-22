Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Purchased by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 347.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 109,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $803,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $507,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,771,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 70,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Positive Sentiment: Supreme Court rulings against the administration’s tariff actions remove a prominent source of trade-policy risk that had threatened technology supply chains and NDX constituents, supporting tech-heavy ETFs like QQQ. Article Title

Supreme Court rulings against the administration’s tariff actions remove a prominent source of trade-policy risk that had threatened technology supply chains and NDX constituents, supporting tech-heavy ETFs like QQQ. Positive Sentiment: The Federal Reserve is signaling no rate changes in the near future, which reduces the immediate risk of policy tightening and tends to favor growth and long-duration tech stocks that dominate QQQ. Article Title

The Federal Reserve is signaling no rate changes in the near future, which reduces the immediate risk of policy tightening and tends to favor growth and long-duration tech stocks that dominate QQQ. Positive Sentiment: High-profile investors increased exposure to QQQ/large-cap tech in Q4, signaling institutional confidence in AI and secular growth themes that QQQ concentrates. That buyer interest is supportive for ETF flows and sentiment. Article Title

High-profile investors increased exposure to QQQ/large-cap tech in Q4, signaling institutional confidence in AI and secular growth themes that QQQ concentrates. That buyer interest is supportive for ETF flows and sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Market updates (pre-market commentary) show intraday swings and mixed momentum into the session — useful for short-term traders but not a clear directional signal for long-term QQQ holders. Article Title

Market updates (pre-market commentary) show intraday swings and mixed momentum into the session — useful for short-term traders but not a clear directional signal for long-term QQQ holders. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage highlighting thematic strategies (e.g., QQQM/AI exposures, passive investing takes) underscores the long-term AI growth narrative for Nasdaq-focused ETFs but doesn’t change near-term risk/return. Article Title

Coverage highlighting thematic strategies (e.g., QQQM/AI exposures, passive investing takes) underscores the long-term AI growth narrative for Nasdaq-focused ETFs but doesn’t change near-term risk/return. Negative Sentiment: Warnings that an AI-driven sell-off may continue add near-term downside risk for heavily AI/tech-weighted funds such as QQQ; elevated volatility could pressure multiples. Article Title

Warnings that an AI-driven sell-off may continue add near-term downside risk for heavily AI/tech-weighted funds such as QQQ; elevated volatility could pressure multiples. Negative Sentiment: Q4 GDP and December PCE data show slower growth but persistent inflation — a mix that could keep markets cautious about future policy and corporate margins, posing risk to cyclically sensitive tech names. Article Title

Q4 GDP and December PCE data show slower growth but persistent inflation — a mix that could keep markets cautious about future policy and corporate margins, posing risk to cyclically sensitive tech names. Negative Sentiment: Although the Supreme Court struck down the tariff plan, several pieces note lingering policy maneuvers and legal/administrative follow-ups—meaning political risk hasn’t fully disappeared. That uncertainty can keep a lid on valuations for now. Article Title

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.9%

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

QQQ stock opened at $608.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $616.41 and a 200-day moving average of $605.23. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $637.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.7941 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.