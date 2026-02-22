Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV Position Cut by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,224 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 681.0% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $59,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 313.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.3%

SPLV stock opened at $75.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.62. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $76.58.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.