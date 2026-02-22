Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV Position Cut by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,224 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 681.0% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $59,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 313.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.3%
SPLV stock opened at $75.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.62. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $76.58.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- Gold $5,000: The 2026 Gold & Silver Summit is LIVE March 4
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- This makes me furious
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.